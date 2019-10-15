Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 15 Oct 2019

A cold front moves in tonight bringing showers and even the chance of thunder. The best chance of rain will be after midnight. Rain moves out around sunrise Wednesday. It will be windy and much cooler under mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and a chance of thunder. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower, then mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler. High 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55

There will be a good chance of frost Friday morning, but warmer temperatures return for the weekend.