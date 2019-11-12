Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 12 Nov 2019

Tonight we will have the potential to hit record cold temperatures as we drop down near 10°. On Wednesday, we will see dry weather but continued cold with highs near or a little above freezing.

TONIGHT: Clearing and very cold. Record Low near 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 34

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 26

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 40

A warming trend will continue through the end of the week as we climb back into the 40s. We also will have a dry stretch with lots of sunshine into the weekend.