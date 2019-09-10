Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 10 Sep 2019

It will feel even more humid Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values reaching the mid-90s. There will also be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms through this time.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High near 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High near 90

Rain chances will increase a bit at the end of the week with a cold front moving in on Friday. The weekend does not look quite as hot nor as humid.