Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tue 3 Sep 2019

Rain chances go up as a cold front moves through the region tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, and some could be strong to severe.

Behind the front on Wednesday, look for a nice drop in humidity as early fall weather returns.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and turning less humid. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74

Cooler and less humid weather will be with us through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.