Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 21 Nov 2019

Scattered showers will continue tonight with breezy conditions. There could be a lingering shower early Friday across the south, but we expect to dry out for the day ahead.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and turning colder late night with scattered light rain showers. Low 38

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower across the south, then becoming mostly sunny and cooler. High 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing late morning or early afternoon. Rain may become mixed with or change to snow later in the day. High 42

We will turn chilly again for Friday and the weekend. More rain will move in on Saturday, and we could see some snow mix in later in the day with a changeover to snow possible before ending.





