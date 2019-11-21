1  of  2
Breaking News
Armed robbery reported at Kettering Verizon store Missing Mansfield couple’s car found abandoned in Dayton

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 21 Nov 2019

Daily Forecast

Sun Returns Friday Afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers will continue tonight with breezy conditions. There could be a lingering shower early Friday across the south, but we expect to dry out for the day ahead.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and turning colder late night with scattered light rain showers. Low 38

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower across the south, then becoming mostly sunny and cooler. High 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing late morning or early afternoon. Rain may become mixed with or change to snow later in the day. High 42

We will turn chilly again for Friday and the weekend. More rain will move in on Saturday, and we could see some snow mix in later in the day with a changeover to snow possible before ending.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS