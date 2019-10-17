Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 17 Oct 2019

***FROST ADVISORY 3 AM TO 10 AM FRIDAY***
High pressure builds into the region tonight clearing our skies and dropping the wind speed. This will lead to widespread frost Friday morning. Cover up those plants if you want to keep them around a little while longer. Friday will be bright and sunny.
TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly with scattered frost. Low 36
FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. High near 60
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High near 70
Above normal temperatures return for the weekend as high temperatures climb to the 70s. It looks mostly dry, too.