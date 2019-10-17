Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 17 Oct 2019

A Frosty Night is on the Way

***FROST ADVISORY 3 AM TO 10 AM FRIDAY***

High pressure builds into the region tonight clearing our skies and dropping the wind speed. This will lead to widespread frost Friday morning. Cover up those plants if you want to keep them around a little while longer. Friday will be bright and sunny.

TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly with scattered frost. Low 36

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. High near 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High near 70

Above normal temperatures return for the weekend as high temperatures climb to the 70s. It looks mostly dry, too.

