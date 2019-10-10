Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Thursday 10 Oct 2019

A cold front will approach the area Friday. We can’t rule out a few showers crossing the area during the day. A better chance of rain arrives Friday night as the front moves through.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm with a chance of afternoon showers, thunder is possible. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showers and a chance of thunder, turning cooler late night with showers ending. Low 44

SATURDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 58

Behind the front, it will be cooler on Saturday and breezy. A chilly night is on the way Saturday night with low temperatures hitting the upper 30s and low 40s. There is a slight chance of patchy light frost. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s.





