Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 4 Nov 2019

Daily Forecast

Light Rain Showers Tonight

Some light rain will pass through the region tonight as a cold front moves through the area.  

We will start Tuesday with the slight chance of a morning shower, but then will see decreasing clouds during the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler behind the front.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with light rain showers. Low 40

TUESDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower, then decreasing clouds. Breezy and cool. High near 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 53

We will warm up a little for the middle part of the week. The next decent chance for showers arrives on Thursday, and we could see a rain/snow mix later in the day as cold air filters in the from the north. We will turn sharply colder behind this system for the end of the week!



