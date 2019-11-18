Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 18 Nov 2019

Look for cloud cover overnight and just a slight chance of a sprinkle. Rain showers will more likely Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cool side.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance of sprinkles. Low 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers, mainly in the afternoon. High 45

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, cloudy and chilly. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Clouds becoming mixed with sun, cool. High 50

We expect to dry out and warm up a bit on Wednesday with highs near 50-degrees. The warm-up continues into Thursday, but rain is looking more likely.





