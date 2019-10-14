Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 14 Oct 2019

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 am to 9 am for Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Darke, Shelby, Miami and Champaign counties. Even counties farther south could still see some scattered frost.

High pressure will bring us clear skies tonight and light winds. With temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s, frost will be likely.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, patchy frost. Low 38

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 72

TOMORROW NIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers developing and a chance of thunder. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, then mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler. High 52

Lows in the 30s and scattered frost will be possible again Friday morning.