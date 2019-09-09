Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Mon 9 Sep 2019

Summer-like weather is back in full force Tuesday as heat and humidity build. We will be flirting with 90 for a few days this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and more humid. High near 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88

Rain chances go up Wednesday through the end of the week. No day looks like a wash-out, and some spots may miss out on any rainfall. We do need some rain. It’s been pretty dry lately with rainfall an inch below normal for the month!