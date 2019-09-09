Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Mon 9 Sep 2019

Daily Forecast

Summer Heat and Humidity Return

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Summer-like weather is back in full force Tuesday as heat and humidity build. We will be flirting with 90 for a few days this week.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

TUESDAY:  Sunny, hot and more humid. High near 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY:  Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88

Rain chances go up Wednesday through the end of the week. No day looks like a wash-out, and some spots may miss out on any rainfall. We do need some rain. It’s been pretty dry lately with rainfall an inch below normal for the month!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS