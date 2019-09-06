Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 6 Sep 2019

Daily Forecast

A cold front passes through tonight bringing clouds and isolated evening showers. Dry weather is expected on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to feel like fall with cool mornings in the 50s to near 60 and afternoon highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT:  Slight chance of an evening shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. Low near 60

SATURDAY:  Mixed clouds and sun, pleasant. High 74

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 56

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny and pleasant with a 20% chance of a late day shower. High 74

We may see a shower late Sunday into Monday. Then we will really warm up Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs pushing back into the mid-80s.

