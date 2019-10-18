Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 18 Oct 2019

Another Frost Advisory Tonight

***FROST ADVISORY 3 AM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***

Under mostly clear skies tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. Once again there will be scattered frost. Saturday will be a nice day with light winds and lots of sun, perfect for a fall color hike.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with scattered frost. Low 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low near 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 72

Nice weather continues Sunday, but clouds and rain return Monday.

