Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 15 Nov 2019

We don’t see too many changes to the weekend forecast. It will get slightly warmer Sunday, but not much. There will be a greater warm-up towards the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 26

SATURDAY: Some morning clouds, then mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. High 46

There will be a 20% chance of a sprinkle or light shower Monday. A better chance for rain arrives on Thursday of next week.





