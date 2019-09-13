Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 13 Sep 2019

A broken line of thunderstorms moves in with a cold front. Some of the storms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Behind the cold front, we will turn less humid for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. A nice day! High near 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

Even though temperatures won’t be as hot this weekend, we will continue to run above normal. A dry stretch of weather will continue through most of next week along with above normal temperatures.