1  of  2
Breaking News
Man with dementia reported missing out of Middletown 2 injured after crash near Miamisburg High School

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 13 Sep 2019

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A broken line of thunderstorms moves in with a cold front. Some of the storms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Behind the cold front, we will turn less humid for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. A nice day! High near 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

Even though temperatures won’t be as hot this weekend, we will continue to run above normal. A dry stretch of weather will continue through most of next week along with above normal temperatures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS