Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM 21 June 2019

Daily Forecast
A Flood Warning is in place for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Logan County. The warning is set to expire Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

A few showers will drift across the region tonight. Temperatures will remain mild Saturday for the Dayton Air Show. There will be a chance of mainly early day showers with mostly dry weather expected in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of a few showers. High 76

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Low 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and more humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 85

There will be a lot of dry weather over the weekend. However, there will still be the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Saturday night/early Sunday and later in the day Sunday. The thunderstorm chance will be higher Monday.

