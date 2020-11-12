TONIGHT: Cloud coverage will increase after midnight. Low 36
FRIDAY: Some clouds early on, more sun and continued cool. High 52
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few spotty showers. High 50
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Most Thanksgiving activities are high-risk for COVID spread according to Greene County Public Health
- Members of Congress disagree on when Biden should start receiving intelligence briefings
- COVID changes Coats For Kids distribution but not tradition of giving back
- Costco will now require face shields for shoppers with medical conditions
- Dayton soap factory getting cleaned up after nearly 4 years of being rubble