Sunshine will continue today, with seasonably cool temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-50s, which is right around normal. It looks like another cold night, as temperatures drop into the 50s.

A disturbance will bring a few clouds to the area tonight into Friday morning, but we don’t expect any precipitation. Clouds decrease and we will enjoy a mostly sunny Friday afternoon, and temperatures will be a touch cooler.

TODAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. High 54

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 36

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued cool. High 52

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few spotty showers. High 50

Saturday morning, we’ll drop into the mid 20s, so it will be a cold start. We will have the slight chance of a few showers in the area as warmer air starts to build in ahead of a cold front. The front will cross the Miami Valley on Sunday, bringing a better chance of rain.