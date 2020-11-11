A cold front moving through this morning will keep the chance of showers in the forecast through sunrise. Clouds will gradually break up in the afternoon, and we will end the day with clear sky. Temperatures will be much cooler, but pretty close to seasonal normals.

Tonight looks quite cold as we drop down into the low 30s. Thursday will be bright, with tons of sun. But it will be another cool day, with highs in the mid-50s.

TODAY: Early morning shower possible, then decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. High 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low 33

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued seasonably cool. High 53

Sunshine will continue on Friday. Heading into the weekend, the slight chance of showers pops up Saturday and continues on Sunday.