We’ll enjoy one more very warm day in the Miami Valley before a cold front comes through tonight. We will be breezy and dry through the daylight hours with a chance of rain arriving by evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, and it stays breezy. We may have a lingering shower southeast of Dayton early Wednesday, but we’ll get back to some sun in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and warm. Slight chance of a shower by evening. High 75

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and the chance of thunder. Breezy and cool. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, mainly southeast of Dayton. Decreasing clouds and cooler. High 60

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice and cool. High 56

Cooler air builds in behind the cold front. Highs will be in the mid-50s, with overnight lows in the 30s at the end of the week.

