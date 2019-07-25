Temperatures are on the rise. Today we reached 80 degrees for the first time since Sunday. The warming trend will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will near 90 Sunday and Monday. Humidity will be higher over the weekend. An Air Quality Advisory is in place for Friday. The Air Quality index is expected to be 104.
TONIGHT: Clear, cool and calm. Low 60
TOMORROW: A few clouds, warmer. High 85
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Low 64
SATURDAY: Humid and warm. High 88
SUNDAY Humid, warm and a low chance for rain. High 89
The warming trend will continue through Sunday and Monday. Storm chances go up Monday and Tuesday. The good news is the rain will knock temperatures back into the lower 80s next week.