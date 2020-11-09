We will enjoy more sunshine today and continued unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will be close to–and possibly break a record high–today and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s.

A cold front will move in on Tuesday, bringing in scattered showers by mid-afternoon. Rain chances will be highest in the evening into the overnight, and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

TODAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds. Breezy with showers developing in the afternoon. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 60

Cooler air moves in behind the front for the rest of the week. Highs will be closer to normal Thursday and Friday, with afternoons in the 50s.