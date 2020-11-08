Dayton reached a high of 80 degrees today. This is the new record high for the month of November surpassing the high of 79 recorded in 2016, 1975, and 1950. It is the first time Dayton has ever recorded 80 degrees in November. The daily record high of 75 degrees set in 1945 was also broken today.

More heat is on the way. A strong high-pressure system will keep temperatures in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through late on Tuesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be back around the normal high of 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 52

MONDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 76 (Record high 79/1975)

Record highs are possible on Tuesday (Record is 71/2002, 2006). A strong cold front will usher in scattered showers starting Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Much cooler temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. The normal high is 55.