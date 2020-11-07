Storm Team 2 Forecast

Dayton recorded a high in the 70s for the second day in a row. We are expecting three more days in the 70s before the next cold front. The record high of 75 degrees is on the line Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low 48

SUNDAY: Sunny with near record highs. High near 75

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 51

MONDAY: Another warm and sunny day with a light south wind. High 75

The warm weather and sunshine continues on Monday. Chance of rain on Tuesday, but still very warm. Cooler and more seasonable weather for mid week with highs in the 50s.

