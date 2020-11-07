Our stretch of sunny days and warm temperatures continues this weekend. High pressure will stay in control giving us dry weather. Near record highs are possible on Sunday.
TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 72
TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low 48
SUNDAY: Sunny with near record highs. High near 75
The warm weather and sunshine continues on Monday. Chance of rain on Tuesday, but still very warm. Cooler and more seasonable weather for mid week with highs in the 50s.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Will we find out Saturday who the next president is?
- Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff goes to runoff
- Joe Biden vows to work for all voters in address to nation: ‘We’re not enemies, we’re Americans’
- White House chief of staff Meadows has coronavirus
- Dayton small businesses adapt to pandemic as COVID-19 cases spike