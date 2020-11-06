Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

It will be clear and chilly tonight, with lows in the mid 40s. And it looks like one of the best weekends of the year, weather-wise. Highs will run 15-20 degrees above normal as we climb into the 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 46

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 72

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. High 74

We could come close to–or even break–record high temperatures Sunday (75) and Tuesday (71). A cold front will move through Tuesday night, bringing a few showers and a push of cool air for the rest of next week.

