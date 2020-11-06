TONIGHT: Clear skies and cooler temperatures. Low 46
SATURDAY: Continued sunshine. High 72
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. High 74
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes available at the Mall at Fairfield Commons
- Greeneview Local Schools approves permanent levy, treasurer thanks community
- US Marshals arrest Middletown murder suspect in Florida
- Pandemic has positive effect on high school completion rates, study finds
- COVID-19 crisis reaches new heights: See where your state ranks