It is back to full sun today, with high pressure in control. We’ll see light wind and a pleasant afternoon, with highs near 70-degrees.

It will be clear and chilly tonight, with lows in the mid 40s. And it looks like one of the best weekends of the year, weather-wise. Highs will run 15-20 degrees above normal as we climb into the 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 46

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 72

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. High 74

We could come close to–or even break–record high temperatures Sunday (75) and Tuesday (71). A cold front will move through Tuesday night, bringing a few showers and a push of cool air for the rest of next week.