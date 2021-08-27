Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening before tapering off overnight. We will continue to deal with hot, humid and unsettled weather over the weekend.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High 92
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 72
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High 92
A cold front approaches the area on Monday increasing our chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will see a decent chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. A tropical system may bring additional rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday before, finally, some less humid air arrives.