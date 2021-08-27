Storm Team 2 Forecast

Hot & Humid for the Final Weekend in August

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening before tapering off overnight. We will continue to deal with hot, humid and unsettled weather over the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High 92

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High 92

A cold front approaches the area on Monday increasing our chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will see a decent chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. A tropical system may bring additional rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday before, finally, some less humid air arrives.

