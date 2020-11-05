Storm Team 2 Forecast

A disturbance will cross the region today, bringing in some clouds. While we won’t see the wall-to-wall sunshine we’ve enjoyed the past couple of days, we still expect dry and pleasant weather. Highs will climb into the upper 60s, and it will just be a little breezy.

We will get back to full sunshine for Friday. It looks like a picture-perfect finish to the week with lighter wind and highs near 70.

TODAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy, but still nice and mild. High 68

TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 45

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued pleasant. High 70

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 72

The fantastic fall weather will continue into the weekend. We will warm into the low-70s on Saturday, and the mid-70s on Sunday. Winds will be pretty light, so it will continue to be very enjoyable.

