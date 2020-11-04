Storm Team 2 Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear early, some clouds tonight. Low 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy and continued warm. High 67

FRIDAY: Sunny again and feeling warmer. High 70

