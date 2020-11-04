We will enjoy more sunshine today, and continued warmer than normal temperatures. Highs will push up near 70-degrees this afternoon, with a southerly breeze.
Tonight will start clear, but it becomes partly cloudy late, ahead of a disturbance moving in. That disturbance will keep some clouds around on Thursday, but we don’t expect any rain. We will continue a dry and warm stretch of weather.
TODAY: Sunny, a little breezy and warmer. High 70
TONIGHT: Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy and continued warm. High 67
FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. High 70
We’re back up near 70 on Friday, with full sun. The fantastic fall weather will continue into the weekend.