We will enjoy more sunshine today, and continued warmer than normal temperatures. Highs will push up near 70-degrees this afternoon, with a southerly breeze.

Tonight will start clear, but it becomes partly cloudy late, ahead of a disturbance moving in. That disturbance will keep some clouds around on Thursday, but we don’t expect any rain. We will continue a dry and warm stretch of weather.

TODAY: Sunny, a little breezy and warmer. High 70

TONIGHT: Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy and continued warm. High 67

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. High 70

We’re back up near 70 on Friday, with full sun. The fantastic fall weather will continue into the weekend.

