We will continue with sunshine and dry weather on this Election Day. We start a warming trend, too, as highs this afternoon climb up near 60-degrees.

Overnight we will stay clear and quiet, with temperatures dropping down into the low 40s. On Wednesday, the fantastic fall weather continues, with more sun and highs in the upper 60s. It will get a little breezy in the afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny and milder. A nice day! High 60

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 43

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. High 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. High 67

A weak disturbance will move through on Thursday, but it will come through dry. We will just see a few clouds with it, but it will remain warm.