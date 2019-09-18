High pressure will continue to control our weather, keeping us dry and warm. We’ll see plenty of sun today, with high temperatures running about 10-degrees above normal.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the end of the week, with highs topping out in the upper 80s, close to 90 Thursday through Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 85

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High 88

The next chance of rain will arrive late Sunday. We expect scattered showers, maybe a rumble of thunder Sunday night through Monday morning.