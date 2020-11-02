After a cold morning, the afternoon will remain chilly. A breeze will make it feel even colder, but we will get to enjoy some sunshine.

Clear conditions will continue tonight, and more sun is on tap for Tuesday. A southerly wind will develop and this will help us warm up a good deal as the week goes on!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 48

TONIGHT: Breezy early on, clear and cold. Low 35

TUESDAY: Sunny and milder. High 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High 68

Sunshine and dry weather will continue most of this week, and temperatures will be about 10-degrees above normal by the middle part of the week!