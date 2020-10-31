Storm Team 2 Forecast

Halloween started off with the first freeze for the season when Dayton dropped to 30 degrees at 6:49 a.m. Trick-or-Treating temperatures will be in the 50s. The wind is light out of the south around 5-10 mph through the evening. Skies will be mostly clear.

Tonight conditions will change with a warm front moving through the region. We will see wind gusty 20-30 mph after 1 a.m. Bring the Halloween decorations in tonight if you can. There will be scattered showers in the morning. The wind will remain gusty tomorrow with a cold front moving through in the afternoon. Gusty will be 20-30 mph out of the west. A few snow flurries can’t be ruled out with northwesterly flow off the Great Lakes Sunday evening.

Don’t forget the set the clocks back an hour tonight.

TONIGHT: Mild, windy, partly cloudy. Low 45

TOMORROW: Gusty with a chance of showers. High 49

SUNDAY NIGHT: Hard freeze likely. Clearing skies and calmer wind. Low 28

MONDAY: Chilly and mostly sunny. High 48

Next week starts out cool, but dry. Temperatures warm mid week into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

