Lots of sunshine is in store for the Miami Valley after a chilly start. There will also be a blue moon this Halloween night. The last time we had a blue moon on Halloween in all three U.S. time zones was in 1944. And tonight, we get an extra treat by getting an extra hour of sleep as we fall back to Eastern Standard Time.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High near 55

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, not as cold and breezy. Low 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. High near 50.

Next week starts out cool, but dry. Temperatures warm mid week into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

