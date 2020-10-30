TONIGHT: Skies clearing, cold with widespread frost. Low 30
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine, nice and cool for Halloween. High 56
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and turning chilly. Slight chance of a passing shower. High 50
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Halloween weather not so eerie this year
- AAA says Halloween weekend poses trifecta of dangers, gives tips on safe driving, trick-or-treating
- Fast results, false positive potential; doctors share how UD’s new COVID testing works
- UD reminds students of Nov. 1 mandatory flu vaccines deadline
- Live: Pres. Trump, Biden to campaign across the Midwest Friday