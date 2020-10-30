We will see improving weather today, as the rain moves out and the clouds begin to break. Expect decreasing clouds and breezy conditions. It will still feel chilly, with highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight, as the sky continues to clear, we will see a good chance of a frost and freeze. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of the Miami Valley through Saturday morning. After the cold start, Saturday afternoon looks really nice with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. The great weather will continue for Trick-or-Treat in the evening.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy and chilly. High 48

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and cool. High 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and turning chilly. Slight chance of a passing shower. High 50

A quick moving cold front will push in on Sunday. It may kick off a stray shower, and it will bring breezy and cooler conditions. We expect another freezing night Sunday night.