Dry, warm weather will continue with lots of sunshine expected. High temperatures will push back into the low 80s this afternoon.
We will see mostly sunny sky and a gradual warm up through the end of the week. Upper 80s, close to 90-degrees will be possible Friday afternoon.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 83
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85
THURSDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 87
The next chance for rain will not arrive until Sunday. We expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with a cold front moving through. Temperatures behind that front will drop a bit next week.