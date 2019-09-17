Storm Team 2 Forecast

Dry, warm weather will continue with lots of sunshine expected. High temperatures will push back into the low 80s this afternoon.

We will see mostly sunny sky and a gradual warm up through the end of the week. Upper 80s, close to 90-degrees will be possible Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

THURSDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 87

The next chance for rain will not arrive until Sunday. We expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with a cold front moving through. Temperatures behind that front will drop a bit next week.

