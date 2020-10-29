Today is going to be a rainy day! Steady rain, heavy at times, is likely through early afternoon. It will lighten up a bit later in the day, but we have rain in the forecast through midnight.

After midnight, we will dry out, and finish the week dry on Friday. Expect lots of clouds through the first half of the day with some gradual clearing. We should be clear Friday night, which will set us up for a cold one! It’s a night to protect your plants, as we potentially drop below freezing.

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times. Becoming breezy. High 48

TONIGHT: Showers through midnight. Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

FRIDAY: Clouds gradually breaking up in the afternoon. High 48

HALLOWEEN: Widespread morning frost, then mostly sunny and cool. High 57

After a cold start Saturday morning, the afternoon looks fantastic! We’ll see tons of sunshine, and highs in the upper 50s. The weather for Trick-or-Treating also looks great, with dry conditions and temperatures falling back into the low 50s.