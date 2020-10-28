Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Developing showers, mostly after midnight. Low 43

THURSDAY: Heavy rain breezy. High 50

FRIDAY: Chance of frost. Low 37

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS