We will get back to dry conditions today, and the sun will even try to peek out a bit by mid-late afternoon. This break in precipitation will be short lived, however, as rain spreads back in tonight.

Showers increase over the Miami Valley tonight, and will fill in to a steady rain on Thursday. It looks like a soaker, with rainy conditions expected most of the day. We could pick up 1″ to 2″ of rain, with the highest amounts falling in the southern counties.

TODAY: Drizzle/light rain showers ending. Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of late day sun. High 57

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing. Low 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Becoming breezy. High 50

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 50

Dry weather returns Friday. It will be a colder morning, in the upper 30s. We will enjoy some sun through the day, and highs will climb up near 50-degrees in the afternoon.