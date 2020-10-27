TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, chilly with spotty showers until midnight. Low 38
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little milder. High 58
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Becoming breezy. High 55
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- The Dayton Society of Natural History receives CARES Act grant
- NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison
- Mendelson’s to hold industrial auction to help clear out building
- Remembering a fallen hero: 50 years of fighting for a Medal of Honor
- Florida woman returned 42,000 Amazon items in $100k scheme, deputies say