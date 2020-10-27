Today looks very similar to Monday, with gray sky and occasional light showers. Temperatures will continue to run cool, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s this afternoon.

Tonight, the clouds will begin to break up a bit. Lows will be chilly, in the upper 30s. We will see clouds mixed with sun on Wednesday, and that will help to warm us into the upper 50s. It looks like the nicest day of the week!

TODAY: Cloudy and continued cool with a few light showers. High 50

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, and a little milder. High 58

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Becoming breezy. High 55

Heavy rain will be likely on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta track south of the Miami Valley. Some spots could see over 2″ of rain, and this looks most likely south of I-70.