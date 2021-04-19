A cold front drops through the region tonight bringing in some cloud cover and cooler temperatures. We may see a little early day sun on Tuesday, but we cloud up in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 40s in the northern Miami Valley to the 50s south of Dayton. Snow will fall Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with a sloppy, wet accumulation likely.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower north early tonight. Low near 40

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little morning sun and cooler, chance of a shower toward evening. High near 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and colder with rain changing to snow, accumulating 1 to 3 inches with the heaviest amounts north. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably cold with a few snow and rain showers. High 43

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Tuesday night, and it’s likely we will again be below freezing Thursday morning.