Cool, cloudy weather will be the rule through the first half of the week. Expect some light showers at times this morning, but some dry time building in for the afternoon.

A few more showers will arrive by evening, and rain will increase across the Miami Valley tonight. Unsettled weather continues Tuesday, with a slight shower chance lingering.

TODAY: Cloudy and quite cool with the slight chance of a morning shower, and another chance late in the day. High 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40

TUESDAY: Cloudy and continued cool with a few spotty showers. High 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. High 58

Wednesday is looking dry and a little warmer. The remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta will move up our way on Thursday. This could bring a good soaking rain to the area.