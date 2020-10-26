Storm Team 2 Forecast

Cool, cloudy weather will be the rule through the first half of the week. Expect some light showers at times this morning, but some dry time building in for the afternoon.

A few more showers will arrive by evening, and rain will increase across the Miami Valley tonight. Unsettled weather continues Tuesday, with a slight shower chance lingering.

TODAY: Cloudy and quite cool with the slight chance of a morning shower, and another chance late in the day. High 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40

TUESDAY: Cloudy and continued cool with a few spotty showers. High 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. High 58

Wednesday is looking dry and a little warmer. The remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta will move up our way on Thursday. This could bring a good soaking rain to the area.

