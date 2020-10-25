Lots of clouds across the Miami Valley today. There may even be a passing shower, but many areas will stay dry and cool. Normal high is 61.
TODAY: Gray skies, with an isolated shower possible. High 51
TONIGHT: Continued cloudy and a spotty shower possible. Low 46
MONDAY: More clouds and still a slight chance of a shower. High near 55.
Highs will remain in the 50s this week. Chances for rain Monday night through Tuesday morning and again on Thursday. A sneak peek at Halloween for next Saturday: Sunny with highs around 55.
