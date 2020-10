The high today was 29 degrees cooler than yesterday. We reached 80 degrees on Friday. The high today only 51. Temperatures tonight will be back in the mid to upper 30s north of I-70 and around 40 degrees south of I-70 where we are dealing with more cloud coverage.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and chilly. Low 40

SUNDAY: Thickening clouds. Still quite cool. High 54

High temperatures for the next several days remain in the 50s. Rain chances return for Monday and part of Tuesday.