It’s an eye opening morning outside today. Significantly colder temperatures have invaded the Miami Valley. After having highs around 80 for the past 2 days, today we will barely rise into the low 50s. Normal high temperature is 61 degrees.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny and cold. High 51

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and chilly. Low 38

SUNDAY: Thickening clouds. Still quite cool. High 54

High temperatures for the next several days remain in the 50s. Rain chances return for Monday and part of Tuesday.

